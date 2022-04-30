Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is a licensed online gambling company. It focuses on esports wagering and 18 gaming. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is based in BIRKIRKARA, Malta. “

GMBL has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut Esports Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Esports Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.95.

NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 372.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 280,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 221,364 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 49,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

