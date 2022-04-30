ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESSA Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $180.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.39.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESSA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

