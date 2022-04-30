Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Essential Utilities continues to benefit from acquisitions and organic means, including adding new customers and expanding the area of operation. The planned investment of $3 billion through 2024 will further expand and strengthen its water and natural gas infrastructure in the United States. Debt management is helping it lower weighted average cost of fixed rate long-term debt. The consistent performance allows Essential Utilities to continue with shareholder-friendly moves. It has enough liquidity to meet its near-term debt obligations. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Yet, Its performance gets impacted by unfavorable weather conditions that reduce the demand for water and natural gas. Contamination of water supplied and breakage in pipelines might result in the disruption of water services and impact operations.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WTRG. Barclays upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC lowered Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $48.68. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $44.66 and a 1-year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

