Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Essex Property Trust worth $18,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,058,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.27.

Shares of ESS opened at $329.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.76. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.30 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

