Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Price Target Raised to SEK 260 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 250 to SEK 260 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ETTYF. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 352 to SEK 295 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 231 to SEK 268 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $264.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETTYF opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

