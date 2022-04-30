Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Rating Increased to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ETTYF. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 231 to SEK 268 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 352 to SEK 295 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Shares of ETTYF stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. Essity AB has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

