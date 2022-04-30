Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Lifted to Buy at Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EL. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $352.10.

NYSE:EL opened at $264.06 on Wednesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $248.42 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.34.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after buying an additional 1,969,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,780,000 after purchasing an additional 846,290 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after purchasing an additional 678,097 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

