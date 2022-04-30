ETHA Lend Price Hits $0.0322 on Exchanges (ETHA)

ETHA Lend (ETHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last seven days, ETHA Lend has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. One ETHA Lend coin can now be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHA Lend has a market capitalization of $301,288.69 and $114,034.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ETHA Lend Coin Profile

ETHA Lend is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,425 coins. The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

ETHA Lend Coin Trading

