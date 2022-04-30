Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ETD traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,176. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $600.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.11. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

