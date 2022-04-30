Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.12

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 1621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

CUYTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €42.50 ($45.70) to €39.00 ($41.94) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

