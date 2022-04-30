Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:EVBN opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.06. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.00.

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

