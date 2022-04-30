EvenCoin (EVN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $178,282.00

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $37,528.68 and $178,282.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

