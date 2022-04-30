Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EB traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,744,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,138. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85.

EB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $429,545.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 427.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Eventbrite by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Eventbrite by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Eventbrite by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Eventbrite by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

