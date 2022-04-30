Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Short Interest Update

Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of EVRC remained flat at $$1.52 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. Evercel has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.
About Evercel
