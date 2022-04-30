Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.92 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.49 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $274.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.73. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $234.87 and a twelve month high of $308.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

