EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of EVER stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 156,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,596. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.57 million, a PE ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.13.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EverQuote will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $61,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $108,849.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,039,653.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,734 shares of company stock worth $201,279. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in EverQuote by 1,180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in EverQuote by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in EverQuote by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

