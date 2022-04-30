EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.07 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. EVERTEC updated its FY22 guidance to $2.52-$2.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 460,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,123. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 47,077 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $1,782,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $601,429.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,341 shares of company stock valued at $8,080,318. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,203,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,994,000 after purchasing an additional 258,409 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,643,000 after purchasing an additional 122,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 21.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 59,927 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 246,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

EVERTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.