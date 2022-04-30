Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.76

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.76 and traded as high as C$14.43. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.16, with a volume of 15,655 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.16.

Evertz Technologies ( TSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$120.56 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.8999999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

About Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.