Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Expensify Inc. is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc. is based in PORTLAND, Ore. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.29.

EXFY stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. Expensify has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.35.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

