Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXPO traded down $8.07 on Friday, hitting $95.81. 321,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,317. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.58. Exponent has a 12 month low of $83.49 and a 12 month high of $127.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXPO shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, Director George H. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exponent by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Exponent by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Exponent by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,629,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,535,000 after buying an additional 24,330 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Exponent by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

