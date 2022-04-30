Express (NYSE:EXPR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Small Cap Consu

Small Cap Consu reissued their buy rating on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Express from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Shares of EXPR opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68. Express has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.76 million, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Express ( NYSE:EXPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Express had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. The firm had revenue of $594.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Express will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Express by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Express by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Express by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

