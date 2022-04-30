extraDNA Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,552.00 (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $43,052.98 and $9,552.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,574.46 or 0.99851802 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00050022 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.07 or 0.00240908 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00101778 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00148436 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.43 or 0.00296203 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003985 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001113 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

