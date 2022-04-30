FairCoin (FAIR) Achieves Market Cap of $425,565.74

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 30th. Over the last week, FairCoin has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. FairCoin has a total market capitalization of $425,565.74 and approximately $120.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FairCoin Profile

FairCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

