Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Given New C$780.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$810.00 to C$820.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $800.00.

OTCMKTS FRFHF opened at $550.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of $363.48 and a 12 month high of $575.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $512.11 and a 200-day moving average of $479.79.

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $33.64 EPS for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

