FairGame (FAIR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $668,553.00

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 30th. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $668,553.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001558 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00043521 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00153535 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000089 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

