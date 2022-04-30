Falcon Project Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $282.00 (FNT)

Falcon Project (FNT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Falcon Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $997,124.59 and approximately $282.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Falcon Project has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00040903 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,786.02 or 0.07259005 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00055041 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

