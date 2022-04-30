Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanhua from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FANH opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.54. Fanhua has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. Fanhua’s payout ratio is currently 81.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Fanhua by 2,798.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fanhua by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fanhua during the fourth quarter valued at $663,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Fanhua by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fanhua during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

