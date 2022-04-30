Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stake Boosted by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Fastenal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 779,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Fastenal by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 118,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average of $57.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

