Fear (FEAR) Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week

Fear (FEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. In the last week, Fear has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Fear coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $895,585.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00031390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00100530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars.

