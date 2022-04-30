Fear NFTs (FEAR) Achieves Market Cap of $8.31 Million

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Fear NFTs has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00040905 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00056911 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

