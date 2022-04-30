Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Raymond James

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.32. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,654,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,069,000 after buying an additional 405,563 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,484,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,341,000 after purchasing an additional 243,283 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,606,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

