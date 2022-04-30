FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FedNat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FNHC opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. FedNat has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $5.33.

FedNat ( NASDAQ:FNHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.89. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 97.80% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $66.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in FedNat in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in FedNat by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in FedNat by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 76,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in FedNat in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

