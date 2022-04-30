Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 936,234 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936,234 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.44% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $46,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $99,823.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,745.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172 shares of company stock worth $227,024 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,332,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.32. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

