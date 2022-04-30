Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.92 Million Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of BHK stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,571. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.0746 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

