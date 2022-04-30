Fiera Capital Corp Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,662 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 40.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,864,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561,304 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,741,000 after buying an additional 8,634,770 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth $61,167,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 19.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,381,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,333,000 after buying an additional 5,128,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,866.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,257,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,902,000 after buying an additional 4,040,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVE. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,719,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,414,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.76.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.47%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

