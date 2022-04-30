Fiera Capital Corp Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 482.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,300 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 38.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 132,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 36,633 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 525,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 287,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period.

MHD stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 217,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,358. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

