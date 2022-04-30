Fiera Capital Corp Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) by 1,224.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 203,577 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.12% of Pretium Resources worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PVG. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 79.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 14.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PVG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

NYSE:PVG remained flat at $$15.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

