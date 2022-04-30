Fiera Capital Corp Has $41.99 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,970 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $41,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 130,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 2,228.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 27,186 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Amphenol by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.50. 3,822,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,058. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average of $78.49.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

