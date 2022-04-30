Fiera Capital Corp Increases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,422,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,948.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $45.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,455.61. The company had a trading volume of 262,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,719. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,277.41 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,523.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,611.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

