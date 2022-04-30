Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

RPRX traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,661,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,433. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 74.51%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $5,110,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez acquired 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $1,218,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 229,089 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,936 in the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Royalty Pharma Profile (Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.