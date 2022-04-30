Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,766 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Zendesk worth $36,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zendesk by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 8.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $5,171,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $866,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,278.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,199 shares of company stock valued at $10,312,296. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZEN stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.04. 2,901,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $154.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.86.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

