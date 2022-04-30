Fiera Capital Corp Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,319 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,016,195,000 after purchasing an additional 596,921 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $607,477,000 after purchasing an additional 145,338 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $543,098,000 after purchasing an additional 416,617 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $535,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,873,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $442,653,000 after purchasing an additional 32,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROST. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.18.

Ross Stores stock traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.77. 2,696,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,716. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.90 and a 200 day moving average of $103.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

