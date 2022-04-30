Fiera Capital Corp Makes New Investment in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,424,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Cnh Capital Co Ltd bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $606,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,869,050 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PUBM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

PUBM stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,269. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. On average, analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

