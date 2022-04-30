Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 60,606 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,606 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.14% of Fortis worth $31,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Fortis by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after acquiring an additional 35,927 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 81.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 127,497 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,412,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,636,000 after buying an additional 13,947 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 6.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Fortis by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Fortis stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.65. The stock had a trading volume of 743,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,659. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.78.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

