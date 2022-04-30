Fiera Capital Corp Purchases New Shares in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,583,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,847,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.31% of Tricon Residential as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $92,779,000. Vision Capital Corp bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $45,541,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $38,174,000. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $18,788,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $14,689,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tricon Residential stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. 1,526,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $123.37 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

TCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

