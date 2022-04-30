Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 979,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,262 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $33,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,518,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,488 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,681,000 after buying an additional 884,066 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,270,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,499,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,586,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,492,000 after buying an additional 33,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,830,000 after buying an additional 103,532 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACIW stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.62. 632,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,222. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.08.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

