Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,781 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.66% of BlackLine worth $39,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in BlackLine by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 618.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 253,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,224,000 after purchasing an additional 218,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BL shares. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.05. 907,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,733. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.03 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $316,003 in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackLine (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.