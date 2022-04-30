Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 27.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,781,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,376,060. The stock has a market cap of $205.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.59. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.74 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,378.67%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($114.71) to £110 ($140.20) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($146.57) to £120 ($152.94) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

