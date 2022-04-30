Fiera Capital Corp Sells 28,494 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,494 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Veracyte worth $28,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Veracyte by 27.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

VCYT traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,439. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 0.97. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $54.13.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.48 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

