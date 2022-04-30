Fiera Capital Corp Sells 83 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,746.48.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $107.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,210.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,272. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,201.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,332.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

